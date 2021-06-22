GAYLORD, Mich. (AP) — A car crossed the median on Interstate 75 and struck a northbound vehicle, killing two sisters who were traveling behind their father in northern Michigan, police said.
Their father saw the crash Sunday in Otsego County's Bagley Township. He told police they were on their way to a family vacation.
The victims were identified as Kaele Polzin, 22, and Sara Polzin, 16, both from Richmond in Macomb County.
A 21-year-old Harrison woman driving south on I-75 was attempting to avoid a crash when her Mercury Montego crossed the median and hit a Toyota Prius, police said.
Drivers in both cars were injured. The crash remains under investigation.
