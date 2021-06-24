(CBS DETROIT) – Michigan State Police is facing a new lawsuit from the American Civil Liberties Union which is claiming troopers pull over Black drivers at a disproportionate rate.
ACLU attorneys point to Michigan State Police data, saying there is enough evidence of racial profiling.
The ACLU also posted a video to its YouTube channel, showing a Black couple being searched in 2019 on 8 Mile Road.
The couple says they were accused of running a red light, searched by K9 drug sniffing dogs, but let go without a single ticket.