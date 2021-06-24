Southfield (CBS Detroit) – Casey Hurbis, Chief Marketing Officer of Rocket Companies, and PGA Golfer Willie Mack III, who hails from Flint, talk about the upcoming 2021 Rocket Mortgage Classic taking place this week at Detroit Golf Club on “Michigan Matters.”
Hurbis discussed the PGA event held in Detroit— now in its third year —with Carol Cain, Senior Producer/Host of the show, which airs 7:30 am Sunday on CBS 62. As the pandemic's grip lessens, spectators and fans will be allowed to attend this event in person. He talked about its commitment to this event and Motor City.
Hurbis talked about Mack, who will be teeing off with other PGA Golfers including Phil Michelson, Bubba Watson, Rickie Fowler at the signature matchup scheduled July 1-4. He added a few tickets and sponsor chalets were still available.
Hurbis also talked about the impact of sports and how Rocket is sponsoring LPGA star Lexi Thompson and the Pro TPO-sponsored Paretta Autosport team and car—the first all-female team.
Mack, will be playing in his third PGA Tour event and the first where fans will be allowed (the pandemic kept them away in earlier events).
Mack discussed preparing for this tournament and how having his father (who lives in Grand Blanc) and family and friends on hand to cheer him on will resonate.
Mack also told Cain about having lunch with Tiger Woods two days before his serious car crash earlier this year.
"We talked for an hour," Mack said. "He told me about playing Augusta, his tournaments and also his dog."
