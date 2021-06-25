(CBS DETROIT)-16 year old Angelina Maruskin of Milford is a competitive dancer who contracted COVID-19 in November of 2020. She says once she returned to dance a couple of weeks later, things were different.

“I was just really tired and obviously being out of dance for two weeks I knew my stamina was going to decrease but I was just getting super tired really easily,” Maruskin said during an interview Friday.

Photo of 16 year old Angelina Maruskin/Photo Credit-Beaumont Hospital

This lasted for a little while, but now Maruskin has concerns over long term effects from the virus.

“I’m a little bit concerned just because I’ve heard like that teens have had problems with their heart after having COVID,” said Maruskin.“I understand heart issues can be a side effect of COVID-19,” said Maruskin, whose best friend lost her father to hypertrophic cardiomyopathy while he was playing hockey. “If there happens to be any lingering cardiac issues, I’d like to learn about them ASAP. My grandfather recently had open-heart surgery. I know firsthand how important it is to stay on top of heart health.”

“The severe cases is rare, now the kids that have like mild COVID that didn’t need admission at this point we feel that they are safe,”said Dr. Ismael Gonzalez a Pediatric Cardiologist at Beaumont Royal Oak.

Dr. Gonzalez says, doctors are still studying cases of heart inflammation in kids and teens after COVID, and advises being checked out by a doctor if they experience chest pain or a rapid heartbeat, especially during sports. Doctors say they’ve seen a decrease in cases since vaccines were approved, but now there’s a new concern.

“It’s really new, we have admitted some patients here at Beaumont all of them went home and so far, they’re doing ok,” Dr. Gonzalez said.

A recent report by the CDC says among those 12 and older there were over 1,200 reports of heart inflammation after receiving at least one dose of Moderna or Pfizer vaccines.

Dr. Gonzalez says he encourages all teens whether athletic or not to attend a free heart-screening in Royal Oak this Saturday June 26th from 9am till 1pm. He also still encourages teens to get vaccinated, saying the small number of those who experienced heart inflammation after receiving the shot is significantly lower than the amount of vaccines given, and this side-affect is extremely rare.

Maruskin says something big is coming up with dance so she’s attending the clinic, just to make sure her heart is healthy .

“We have nationals coming up,” Maruskin said.

The complimentary screening, open to students ages 13 to 18, takes about an hour. It includes a medical history, blood pressure check, an electrocardiogram or ECG, and a “quick-look” echocardiogram – which is an ultrasound image of the heart.

There is no charge to participate, but registration is required. To register visit Beaumont.org/shc-boys or Beaumont.org/shc-girls.

Student Heart Check patients are asked to park in the North lot and enter the hospital through the East Entrance. Signs will direct participants from there.

In addition, the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine is available free during the SHC appointment. Please indicate in the comment section on the registration form if you would like a vaccination.

