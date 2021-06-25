(CBS DETROIT) – Bedrock Detroit and Barton Malow announced that structural steel arrived to the Hudson’s site, and steel assembly began on Thursday, June 24.
Following initial column placement, the structure will be built over a nine-month period, with two floors of steel erected every three to four weeks.READ MORE: Mosquito-Borne Jamestown Canyon Virus Confirmed In Michigan: Here's Everything To Know
The installation will include a total of 6,520 tons of structural steel and 100,000 bolts. Some of the trusses weigh more than 112,000 lbs., and measure more than 90 feet long and 22 feet tall.READ MORE: Michigan Reports 40 New COVID-19 Cases, 15 Deaths
The steel is American-made and was both fabricated and sourced from Pittsburgh.MORE NEWS: Michigan Man Cleared Of 3 Murders After 16 years In Prison
© 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.