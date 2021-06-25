  • WWJ-TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMPaid Program
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    View All Programs
By Bria Brown
Filed Under:arrest, detroit, detroit police, investigation, Michigan, shooting, temporary serious condition

(CBS DETROIT) – Police are investigating after a man was injured in a shooting in Detroit.

It happened on Thursday, June 24 at 7:42 p.m. in the 7300 block of McGraw.

READ MORE: Harper Woods Man Charged In Slaying Of Girlfriend's 8-Month-Old Son

Police say a 28-year-old man was shot by a 26-year-old male suspect.

The details of what led to the shooting are still under investigation, but police arrested the 26-year-old suspect and recovered the weapon.

READ MORE: ACLU Sues Michigan State Police, Claims Racial Profiling, Black Drivers Pulled Over More

First responders transported the 28-year-old man to a local hospital where he was listed in temporary serious condition.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Detroit Police Department’s Fourth Precinct at 313-596-5440.

MORE NEWS: Woman Finds 95-Year-Old Message In A Bottle In Michigan

© 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.