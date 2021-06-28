(CBS DETROIT) – Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced that a Detroit woman will face embezzlement charges for allegedly stealing money from her mother and brother while they lived in nursing homes.

Kim Carter, 41, faces two counts of embezzlement from a vulnerable adult over $1,000 and under $20,000, felonies punishable by five years and/or $10,000 each.

Carter, who was the guardian for her mother, allegedly used her power spend more than $17,000 from her mother’s bank accounts on items not related to her mother, while her mother was Alpha Manor Nursing Home in Detroit.

In addition to this, Carter was also not paying for her mother’s care at the nursing home.

Carter’s brother lived in Boulevard Manor Nursing Home in Detroit and Carter was his social security representative payee.

She allegedly used her power as her mother’s guardian to access her brother’s bank accounts and spend more than $6,000 from his accounts on items not related to him or his care.

“Taking on the role of guardian for a family member is most often a noble and compassionate undertaking—but it comes with legal obligations,” said Nessel. “Getting legal access as guardian to the finances of a family member doesn’t make that account your personal slush fund. We stand ready to take action against anyone who tries to take advantage of those no longer in control of their own finances.”

Carter was charged in the 36th District Court in Wayne County on Thursday. Arraignment and a probable cause conference are being scheduled by the court.

