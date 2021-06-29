  • WWJ-TVOn Air

By Bria Brown
(CBS DETROIT) – The Detroit Police Department is seeking to locate a male suspect in connection to an aggravated assault on the city’s west side.

It happened on Thursday, June 10 at approximately 1 p.m., in the 4000 block of W Warren Ave. According to police, the suspect was previously banned from the gas station due to him continuously producing weapons and causing problems with the customers and employees.

Credit: Detroit Police Department

The suspect walked into the gas station and the cashier informed the suspect that he was not permitted in the location. Police say the suspect then produced a handgun and pointed it at the cashier and then he left the location.

There were no injuries were reported and the suspect was last seen on a bicycle heading west on Warren towards Woodrow Street.

The suspect has been described by police as approximately 25-years-old, medium athletic build and brown complexion. He was last seen wearing a baseball cap, no shirt and white Adidas with black symbol.

Credit: Detroit Police Department

