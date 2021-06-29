(CBS DETROIT) – The Detroit Police Department is seeking to locate a male suspect in connection to an aggravated assault on the city’s west side.
It happened on Thursday, June 10 at approximately 1 p.m., in the 4000 block of W Warren Ave. According to police, the suspect was previously banned from the gas station due to him continuously producing weapons and causing problems with the customers and employees.READ MORE: Whitmer Breaks Ground At High-Tech Software Company TechSmith’s New International Headquarters In East Lansing
The suspect walked into the gas station and the cashier informed the suspect that he was not permitted in the location. Police say the suspect then produced a handgun and pointed it at the cashier and then he left the location.READ MORE: New Changes To Michigan's Auto Insurance Starts July 1, 2021
There were no injuries were reported and the suspect was last seen on a bicycle heading west on Warren towards Woodrow Street.
The suspect has been described by police as approximately 25-years-old, medium athletic build and brown complexion. He was last seen wearing a baseball cap, no shirt and white Adidas with black symbol.MORE NEWS: I-94 In Detroit Still Closed But Looking Better After Flood
© 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.