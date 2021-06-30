(CBS DETROIT) – DTE Energy is mourning one of their own after a worker died while trying to restore power in Detroit.
"It's with heavy hearts that we confirm that we lost one of our own at DTE yesterday. A line worker who was working to restore power in Detroit came in contact with a live wire and was fatally wounded," DTE Energy said in a statement.
Authorities say that the 40-year-old worker fell off a ladder and onto the wire around 3 p.m. on Tuesday, June 29 in the 14600 block of Braile Street.
The worker was electrocuted and pronounced dead at the scene.
While they haven't released his name, DTE Energy says, "He was dedicated to doing his best to serve our customers, and to us, he was a hero."
