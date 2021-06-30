(CBS DETROIT) – Michigan State Police will have extra patrols out on Wednesday and will be looking for drivers that are speeding, tailgating and driving recklessly.
MSP made the announcement Wednesday morning on Twitter that troopers will be out on I-96 and the Southfield Freeway.
“This is also one of the areas in the district we receive the most complaints of road rage incidents,” MSP stated.
