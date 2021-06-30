  • WWJ-TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    3:00 PMThe Dr. Oz Show
    4:00 PMThe Drew Barrymore Show
    View All Programs
By Bria Brown
Filed Under:freeway, highway, Michigan, michigan state police, road rage, Speeding, troopers

(CBS DETROIT) – Michigan State Police will have extra patrols out on Wednesday and will be looking for drivers that are speeding, tailgating and driving recklessly.

MSP made the announcement Wednesday morning on Twitter that troopers will be out on I-96 and the Southfield Freeway.

“This is also one of the areas in the district we receive the most complaints of road rage incidents,” MSP stated.

Credit: Michigan State Police

© 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.