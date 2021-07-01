(CBS DETROIT) – As the Independence Day holiday celebrations begin, the Michigan Department of Natural Resources shares a few safety tips to keep people safe and avoid wildfires while using fireworks.
The DNR says that fireworks are best left to professionals, but if individuals choose to do fireworks at home, here are the tips they suggest:
- Toss fireworks and sparklers into a bucket of water when finished.
- Keep a water source ready to spray embers from fireworks. Spray the entire area you plan to use fireworks with water before starting and when finished.
- Don’t try to reignite fireworks that don’t go off.
- Don’t launch fireworks into forests or fields where dry grass or leaves could ignite.
- Always supervise kids and keep fireworks away from your face and eyes.
In addition to this, the DNR reminds Michiganders that Roman candle and bottle rocket fireworks are not permitted in Michigan State Parks.
Still, other fireworks, including smaller novelty fireworks such as fountains, sparklers, and ground spinners, are permitted.
Sky lanterns are also popular on holidays, and the DNR explained that they essentially become litter and create wires that can entangle wildlife.
They also shared a variety of spark-free alternatives to fireworks, which includes ribbon dancers, biodegradable confetti poppers, glow-in-the-dark bubbles, and glow sticks.
For more information on preventing wildfires visit, Michigan.Gov/PreventWildfires.
