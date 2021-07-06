SAGINAW, Mich. (AP) — A homeless man accused of killing a 3-year-old girl by sitting on her has been extradited from Iowa to central Michigan to face an involuntary manslaughter charge.
John E. Graves, 55, was arraigned Friday in Saginaw County Court.READ MORE: Whitmer: Allot $150M In Federal Rescue Funds For Local Parks
The charge stems from the Sept. 20 death of 3-year-old Paris N. Sharpe, The Saginaw News reported. Graves was visiting an apartment in Bridgeport when he became intoxicated and sat on the girl while she slept on a couch, prosecutors said. Graves sat on her long enough that she asphyxiated to death, prosecutors said.READ MORE: New On-Site Farm At St. Joseph Mercy Oakland Hospital Will Provide Fresh Produce For Patients, Healthcare Providers and Community
Police in Des Moines, Iowa, arrested Graves in late June.
Graves is represented by defense attorney John van Benschoten.MORE NEWS: Michigan Reports 438 New COVID-19 Cases, 21 Deaths
© 2021 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.