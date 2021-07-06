WARREN, Mich. (AP) — A man killed in a July 4 explosion that heavily damaged a suburban Detroit condominium complex was a new parolee who suffered from depression, police said Tuesday.
The man has been identified as Matthew Prizgint, 58, the lone resident of the condo that exploded, Warren Police Commissioner William Dwyer said. Prizgint's family told investigators he suffered from depression, Dwyer said.
Prizgint was paroled Thursday, the Michigan Department of Corrections said. He had been sentenced to more than seven years in prison in 2019 for aggravated stalking and fleeing police, records said.
A warrant for Prizgint’s arrest had been issued before the explosion because he had absconded from parole, Dwyer said.
Natural gas provider Consumers Energy said it found no leaks at the condo, and the cause of the Sunday evening explosion remains under investigation.
