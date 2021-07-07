(CBS DETROIT) – The Detroit Police Department is seeking to locate a suspect and a person of interest in connection to a non-fatal shooting that occurred on the city’s east side.
It happened on June 30 at 1:45 p.m. in the 3900 block of E. 8 Mile Road.
Police say a male suspect and a male victim had an altercation inside a local gas station. The altercation continued outside and resulted in the suspect firing multiple shots at the victim and the victim returning fire.
As a result of the shooting, the victim was struck.
Police say there were no other injuries reported.
The victim was treated at a local hospital and was listed in temporary serious condition.
After the shooting, the suspect entered a white Dodge Dart with a female driver, who police say is a person of interest, and drove off.
If anyone has seen the suspect or person of interest or has any information pertaining to this crime, please call Detroit Police Department's Eleven Precinct Investigative Unit at 313-596-1140 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.
