Genisys Credit Union, Taste the Local Difference Partner To Bring Cooking Demonstrations To Local Farmers MarketsGenisys Credit Union announced a partnership with Taste the Local Difference to bring cooking demonstrations to several farmers markets with recipes from local chefs, and the first demonstration is taking place Friday, July 9.

Ford Mustang Mach-E Wins Car And Driver Electric Vehicle Of The Year AwardThe Ford Mustang Mach-E has been given Car and Driver's first EV of the Year award. The award was open to all fully electric vehicles currently for sale in the US.

MDOT: Bridge Work Requires Closing I-75 This Weekend In Oakland CountyMDOT says I-75 will be closed between Square Lake Road and 8 Mile Road starting at 11 p.m. Friday and ending by 5 a.m. Monday.

Whitmer Signs Bill To Send $4.4B In Rescue Funds To SchoolsGov. Gretchen Whitmer on Wednesday signed a supplemental spending bill that releases $4.4 billion in federal coronavirus rescue funding designated for K-12 schools.

Auburn Hills Police: 36-Year-Old Woman Dead After Shooting, Boyfriend In CustodyPolice are investigating a shooting that left one woman dead in an Auburn Hills apartment.

Detroit Police Seek Suspect And Person Of Interest In Connection To ShootingThe Detroit Police Department is seeking to locate a suspect and a person of interest in connection to a non-fatal shooting that occurred on the city's east side.