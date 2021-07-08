Belle Isle Aquarium Set To Reopen To Public July 16Get ready to step inside the Belle Isle Aquarium once again.

Michigan SOS Now Offering Walk-Up Appointments, Slots Still Not GuaranteedMichigan Secretary Of State Jocelyn Benson says a new operating model will help branch offices move through transactions more efficiently since a demand in services spiked and customers voiced frustrations over mandatory appointments.

Vice President Kamala Harris Reschedules Detroit Trip To MondayVice President Kamala Harris is scheduled to visit Detroit on Monday.

GM Pickups Recalled 2nd Time For Engine Block Heater ProblemGeneral Motors is recalling more than 331,000 diesel pickup trucks in the U.S. for a second time because the engine block heater cords can short circuit and cause fires.

Here's Why Southfield Freeway, Service Drives At Michigan Avenue Will Be Closed For The Next Two Weekends The work will begin Friday at 9 a.m. Here's everything you need to know.

Renown Detroit Artist Uses Industry Inspired Artwork To Raise Funds For Local Restaurants, Art FoundationDetroit Artist TONY ROKO is assisting the restaurant relief fund with the Art Foundation.Tony created a series of paintings dedicated to some of his favorite local restaurants and bartenders beginning in the summer of 2020 and ongoing since, with 10 paintings in the series and counting.