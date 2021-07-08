(CBS DETROIT) – Get ready to step inside the Belle Isle Aquarium once again.
It's set to reopen on July 16 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The aquarium was renovated and redesigned after being shut down during the pandemic. The Belle Isle Conservancy has invested $1.2M in improvements to the aquarium.
While it is the oldest in the country dating back to 1904, the aquarium will feature new exhibits and other new renovations.
For more information, visit here.
