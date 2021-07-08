(CBS DETROIT) – The City of Farmington Hills has opened the Costick Center as Relief Center from Thursday, July 8 through Sunday, July 11, due to the recent weather and power outages.
It is located at 28600 W. Eleven Mile Road between Middlebelt and Inkster.READ MORE: Investigation Finds No Racial Bias By Employee Who Cut Biracial Girl's Hair, Michigan School District Says
Individuals do not need to be residents of Farmington Hills to use the Costick Center as a Relief Center. Those individuals who are not vaccinated are asked to consider wearing a mask.READ MORE: Whitmer Declares Emergency In 3 Counties Over Storm Damage
The days and hours of operation for the Relief Center include:
- Thursday, July 8 until 10 p.m.
- Friday, July 9 – 7 a.m. until 9 p.m.
- Saturday, July 10 – 7 a.m. until 9 p.m.
- Sunday, July 11 – 10 a.m. until 10 p.m.
For more information, visit call 248-473-1800. This line is answered on weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.MORE NEWS: MSP Investigating Freeway Shooting
© 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.