By Bria Brown
freeway, investigation, michigan state police, semi-truck driver, shooting

(CBS DETROIT) – Michigan State Police are investigating a shooting that happened early Thursday morning.

MSP received a call from a semi-driver who stated he was involved in a road rage incident on southbound I-75 at Dix Toledo.

The semi-driver stated a vehicle shot at the trailer striking it multiple times.

MSP shut the freeway down for an article search and. it was later reopened.

© 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.