(CBS DETROIT) – City of Detroit officials are reminding residents in flood-damaged areas that crews will continue to pick up debris at the curb, and no blight tickets will be issued in those affected areas.

Residents also are encouraged to move vehicles on the street away from large piles.

Cleanup crews include City workers, Advanced Disposal and GFL employees and emergency contractors.

State and City leaders working to get quick disaster declaration

The city of Detroit and State of Michigan officials are working to get a Presidential disaster declaration. Mayor Mike Duggan discussed the flood situation when he met with President Joe Biden last weekend in Traverse City. Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer also plans to submit the FEMA application for Wayne and Washtenaw counties early next week.

The FEMA Assessment team is in Detroit now to determine whether disaster conditions exist. The President will then make a determination of disaster.

If a major disaster is declared, FEMA funds are unlocked and can be used for payments to help offset residents’ losses.

Residents Encouraged to Submit Claims, Begin Cleaning Now

Residents with property damaged by flooding should file a claim with the Detroit Water & Sewerage Department. Those claims also may be filed with FEMA if a presidential declaration of disaster is issued.

Losses should be documented with photos of the flood damage and receipts related to cleaning and repairs. Homeowners should file a claim with their insurance company immediately. Under state law, residents have 45 days to file a claim with DWSD. The deadline is August 10.

Residents can start the process by using the Improve Detroit app or by calling 313-267-8000 for assistance. The claim process is only for Detroit residents.

City officials also are encouraging residents to clean and sanitize their basements now rather than waiting for a presidential disaster declaration, which could take weeks.

