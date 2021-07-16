(CBS DETROIT) – The Detroit Police Department is seeking help locating a suspect wanted for a shooting in the 9100 block of Chalmers on July 14.
At around 2:30 p.m., the armed suspect walked into the gas station and shot a 27-year-old male victim, and then fled the scene.
Detroit Police say he was wearing a black shirt, black pants, and dark glasses, and he was driving a white Ford Taurus with a damaged front bumper.
The victim was privately taken to a local hospital for treatment and listed in temporary serious condition.
The Detroit Police Department says the suspect is considered armed and dangerous, and anyone has information they should call the Detroit Police Precinct at 313-596-5940 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up. To view video surveillance, visit here.
