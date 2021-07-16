(CBS DETROIT)– It looks like a department store, but actually it’s the banquet hall of the New Providence Baptist Church on Detroit’s westside, and the hundreds of items will be giving away for free on Saturday.

“Clothing for boy for girls, ladies, men toys, houseware,” said Beverly Ealy Volunteer and Church Member.

They even have a wedding dress, all the new or gently used items donated by community members will be given to those in need during the Bi-Annual New Providence Baptist Church food and clothing giveaway. The event which started 20 years ago by the church pastor Dr. Everett Jennings draws thousands.

“They come in and they come in with their children and everybody go through and do their shopping,” said Ealy.

Ealy says each family is allowed 10 minutes to shop for their needs. Due to COVID they’re only allowing 50 people in at a time, half of how many were allowed in previous years.

Forgotten Harvest is also donating 100,000 pounds of food for those in attendance. This is in addition to the church weekly food giveaway that goes on every Tuesday from 9am till noon.

“We feed numbers of people, hundreds, thousands have came through here,”said Kenya Banks, the church food bank volunteer.

The volunteers say during COVID the need is even greater.

The giveaway is Saturday July 17 starting at 8am, at New Providence Baptist Church, 18211 Plymouth road in Detroit and is open to everyone on a first come basis.

The city’s Health Department will have a free walk up COVID-19 vaccine clinic on site and the Detroit Police Department will provide free gun safety locks.

CDC guidelines and social distancing will be enforced

© 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.