SAGINAW, Michigan (WNEM) – A Saginaw man accused of sitting on a girl and causing her death will undergo a psychiatric evaluation.
Saginaw County District Court Judge M. Randall Jurrens ordered John Edward Graves, 55, to receive the mental examination to assess his competency to stand trial.READ MORE: Michigan Reports 881 New COVID-19 Cases, 16 Deaths
In September, Graves was a guest at an apartment on the night of the incident, according to Michigan State Police. A 3-year-old girl, Paris Sharpe, was sleeping on a couch when Graves sat on her, causing her death, MSP said.
Investigators said Graves consumed alcohol earlier that day. Sharpe’s autopsy results showed she died from asphyxia by suffocation.READ MORE: New Providence Baptist Church To Provide Free Food, Clothes To Thousands On Saturday July 17
Graves was arraigned on an involuntary manslaughter charge on June 2.
The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.MORE NEWS: 'Through The Stroke Of A Pen, Lives Will Be Changed': REFORM Alliance CEO Robert Rooks On Mission To Improve Criminal Justice System