By Sara Powers
(CBS DETROIT) – The Senate Judiciary Committee will hold a hearing on the FBI’s handling of the Larry Nassar sex abuse case.

A report released this week found FBI agents learned of the former Michigan State University doctor’s abuse a year before opening up an investigation.

In a statement, Committee Chairman Senator Dick Durbin says “The FBI’s failure in this case led to more athletes being victimized. This committee has the responsibility of oversight of the Federal Bureau of Investigation.”

He also went on to say the hearing is needed to examine the injustice, and prevent similar tragedies from happening.

© 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.