(CBS DETROIT) – The Smithsonian Magazine released a list of the best 15 small towns in the United States to visit in 2021, and one Michigan city was listed.
The city is Charlevoix!
Charlevoix is a small scenic town in northern Michigan situated between Lake Michigan and Lake Charlevoix, with a population of 2,338 people.
Access to the lakes, a walkable downtown area, and plenty of hiking trails are just a few reasons people enjoy visiting Charlevoix.
In the Smithsonian article, Laura Kinery shares different things that visitors can do while visiting the city this summer.
First, they can experience Hotel Earl, a historic motel that has been renovated into a 56-room boutique hotel for visitors to stay in. It opened in September 2020 and is named after Earl Young, a well-known architect who impacted Charlevoix and northern Michigan with the construction of his mushroom houses.
Another activity that people can do while in Charlevoix is visiting Castle Farms, a French-Normandy-style castle built in 1918 as a model dairy farm but is now used as an artist colony, rock concert venue, and offers tours of its garden and World War I Museum.
These are just a few of the sites to see in Charlevoix, so check out the Smithsonian article and VisitCharlevoix.com to find more information about all that this city has to offer.
