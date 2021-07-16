  • WWJ-TVOn Air

By Sara Powers
(CBS DETROIT) – The Smithsonian Magazine released a list of the best 15 small towns in the United States to visit in 2021, and one Michigan city was listed.

Earl Young Mushroom House | Credit: Visit Charlevoix

The city is Charlevoix!

Charlevoix is a small scenic town in northern Michigan situated between Lake Michigan and Lake Charlevoix, with a population of 2,338 people.

Access to the lakes, a walkable downtown area, and plenty of hiking trails are just a few reasons people enjoy visiting Charlevoix.

Charlevoix South Pier Light Station | Credit: RiverNorthPhotography/Getty Images

In the Smithsonian article, Laura Kinery shares different things that visitors can do while visiting the city this summer.

First, they can experience Hotel Earl, a historic motel that has been renovated into a 56-room boutique hotel for visitors to stay in. It opened in September 2020 and is named after Earl Young, a well-known architect who impacted Charlevoix and northern Michigan with the construction of his mushroom houses.

Another activity that people can do while in Charlevoix is visiting Castle Farms, a French-Normandy-style castle built in 1918 as a model dairy farm but is now used as an artist colony, rock concert venue, and offers tours of its garden and World War I Museum.

These are just a few of the sites to see in Charlevoix, so check out the Smithsonian article and VisitCharlevoix.com to find more information about all that this city has to offer.

