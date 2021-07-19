  • WWJ-TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    01:37 AMEntertainment Tonight
    02:07 AMComics Unleashed
    02:37 AMThe PiYo Craze from Beachbody!
    03:07 AMThe Drew Barrymore Show
    04:00 AMPaid Program
    View All Programs
By Sara Powers
Filed Under:Affordable Housing, carpenter and millwrights summer camp, high school students, Mayor Mike Duggan, summer camp

(CBS DETROIT) – Mayor Mike Duggan is celebrating more affordable housing for the community and visits students participating in a carpenter summer camp.

Seven housing developments in the city have been picked for low-income housing tax credit funding.

READ MORE: Detroit Lions Announce 2021 Free Family Fest Event

$150 million will be allocated from the funds to help keep these homes affordable.

READ MORE: Michigan Gas Prices Hit 2021 High

Duggan also met with high school students participating in a carpenter and millwrights summer camp.

33 metro Detroit students are learning fundamental carpenter skills and will tackle small projects for people in the community all summer.

MORE NEWS: A Second Flood Leaves Detroit Residents Cleaning Out Basements, Again

© 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.