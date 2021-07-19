(CBS DETROIT) – Mayor Mike Duggan is celebrating more affordable housing for the community and visits students participating in a carpenter summer camp.
Seven housing developments in the city have been picked for low-income housing tax credit funding.
$150 million will be allocated from the funds to help keep these homes affordable.
Duggan also met with high school students participating in a carpenter and millwrights summer camp.
33 metro Detroit students are learning fundamental carpenter skills and will tackle small projects for people in the community all summer.
