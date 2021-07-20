  • WWJ-TVOn Air

By Sara Powers
Filed Under:Costco, Costco extended hours, covid-19 cases

(CBS DETROIT) – Costco is keeping some of its special hours for seniors and those at higher risk for COVID-19.

The chain was originally set to end early shopping later this month but reversed course as case numbers rise.

Costco will be open from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

That time is set aside for shoppers 60 and older and those who are immunocompromised or have disabilities.

