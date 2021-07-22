(CBS DETROIT) – In response to the need for additional recovery services due to an increase in the number of patients addicted to heroin and opiates, Ascension Michigan is opening a new halfway house.
The new Ascension Brighton Center for Recovery is set to open in the summer of 2022.
It is a sober living facility for men and women to continue their paths to recovery.
Clinical addiction professionals manage the home, and it is supervised 24/7 by Ascension associates.
“Recovery is not cemented in just a couple of weeks,” said Raymond Waller, hospital administrator for Ascension Brighton Center for Recovery. “This temporary residence provides patients with the time, support, and confidence they need to gain a lasting foundation of sobriety,” said Waller. “Additionally, the home-like environment can effectively transition a patient into a positive routine that helps them reach their goals and potential,” said Waller.
The new halfway house is located on the Ascension Brighton Center for Recovery campus, at 12851 Grand River Ave, in Brighton.
The new halfway house is located on the Ascension Brighton Center for Recovery campus, at 12851 Grand River Ave, in Brighton.

For more information about Ascension call, 888-215-2700 or 810-227-1211.
