(CBS DETROIT) – New candidates are emerging in the race against Governor Whitmer, including former Detroit Police Chief James Craig.
He officially confirmed he's running for governor last night in an interview with Fox News's Tucker Carlson.
Craig has become an outspoken critic against Whitmer since he retired from law enforcement back in June.
He'll be up against Whitmer and a wide field of other Republican candidates in 2022.
