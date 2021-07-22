  • WWJ-TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    5:00 PMDr. Phil
    6:00 PMFamily Feud
    6:30 PMCBS Evening News with Norah O'Donnell
    7:00 PMFamily Feud
    7:30 PMFamily Feud
    View All Programs
By Sara Powers
Filed Under:Former Detroit Police Chief, James Craig, run for governor

(CBS DETROIT) – New candidates are emerging in the race against Governor Whitmer, including former Detroit Police Chief James Craig.

FILE – In this Thursday, April 16, 2020, file photo, Detroit Police Chief James Craig addresses the media during Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan’s daily media briefing on the coronavirus, in Detroit. In early July 2021, while speaking at an event, ex-Detroit police chief James Craig talked about his Republican credentials, telling party stalwarts about his evolution from being a “born” Democrat. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio, File)

He officially confirmed he’s running for governor last night in an interview with Fox News’s Tucker Carlson.

READ MORE: Luke Combs Pays Funeral Costs For 3 Men Who Died At Michigan Country Music Festival

Craig has become an outspoken critic against Whitmer since he retired from law enforcement back in June.

READ MORE: Child Tax Credit: Guide For Parents Having Problems

He’ll be up against Whitmer and a wide field of other Republican candidates in 2022.

MORE NEWS: Crime Stoppers Offering $2,500 Reward For Information On Fatal New Year's Eve Shooting

© 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.