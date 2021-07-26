DETROIT, Mich. (AP) — A man in a car opened fire on a candlelight vigil, injuring seven people, including one critically, Detroit police said.
The six others wounded in the shooting on July 25, Sunday night, on Detroit's west side were listed in serious condition, police said.
The candlelight vigil attended by about 100 people was being held for a man who died Friday night in an ATV crash. Around 10:15 p.m., the suspect drove up and began shooting, police said.
Detroit Police Chief James White went to the scene early Monday morning.
“We found a number of different shell casings in the area so it’s possible there was some return fire, but we just don’t know enough right now,” White said. “But we’re in the process of looking and finding out.”
Police were looking for a lime green Camaro the shooter was in and a black Chevy Tahoe seen speeding away from the area at the time of the shooting.
Investigators are "going to be pulling video all night, identifying what we can get video feeds from," White said. "… We'll also be working with the business owners in the area to pull additional video or any homeowners that have video that we can use to identify the perpetrator."
