(CBS DETROIT) – It’s been 31 years since the Americans with Disabilities Act was signed into law, and Detroit is commemorating the date with new plans to help those with disabilities.
“In Detroit, we recognize the challenges members of our disabled community face when trying to access information, city services, or opportunities,” said Mayor Duggan. “Detroiters should be proud of the fact their city now has an office dedicated to addressing these needs and the creation of this three-year plan is a huge step forward.”READ MORE: Oakland County To Test Election Equipment Before Aug. 3
Key elements of the city’s new three-year plan, include:READ MORE: Family Of Sean Edwards Says Shooting Ruined Candlelight Vigil
- Increasing housing availability
- Improving healthcare and transportation access
- Increasing hiring, and implementing policies and practices throughout City government and the community
- Improving access to digital content.
This is the city’s first-ever strategic plan to help residents with disabilities.
For more information, visit here.MORE NEWS: Enbridge Removes Anchor From Michigan's Straits Of Mackinac
© 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.