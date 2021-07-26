City Of Detroit Announces First-Ever Strategic Plan To Improve Help To Residents With DisabilitiesIt's been 31 years since the Americans with Disabilities Act was signed into law, and Detroit is commemorating the date with new plans to help those with disabilities.

Oakland County To Test Election Equipment Before Aug. 3The Aug. 3rd elections are approaching and Oakland County is testing its election equipment before voters hit the polls.

Family Of Sean Edwards Says Shooting Ruined Candlelight VigilThe family of Sean Edwards says they came out on July 25, Sunday night, to celebrate his life with a candlelight vigil but a gunman pulled up firing shots and ruined what was supposed to be a beautiful memory.

Enbridge Removes Anchor From Michigan's Straits Of MackinacOn Monday, July 26, Enbridge said it had retrieved an anchor that broke away from a maintenance vessel while on the bottom of the Straits of Mackinac.

Michigan State Police Canine Killed In Collision With Suspect VehicleA police canine has died after sustaining injuries from a collision with a suspect vehicle.

21-Year-Old Man From Lincoln Park Dies In Fall At Pictured Rocks ParkA 21-year-old man from the Detroit area lost his footing and fell to his death at Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore in the Upper Peninsula, authorities said.