MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. (AP) — The family of a longtime Central Michigan University administrator likes to visit a tree and plaque that were placed in his honor.
So relatives were surprised during a recent stop: the memorial for Edward Brown was gone. His daughter, Theresa Brown Hoffman, scrambled to get some answers.
CMU said the buckeye tree and plaque were removed outside Foust Hall due to a construction project, The Morning Sun reported. The tree was too large to transplant.
Brown was CMU's health administrator from 1976 until his death in 1990.
The university said a new tree will be planted in September, and the plaque will return. Officials plan to send a photo to Brown’s family.
“Obviously, there will be no cost to the family,” the university said.
Hoffman said the result is "very positive."
