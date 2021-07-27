  • WWJ-TVOn Air

By Sara Powers
GOBLES, Mich. (AP) — A man who stabbed a police dog has been shot to death by a sheriff’s deputy in southwestern Michigan.

Deputies were called to a home in Gobles about 7:30 p.m. Monday for a reported assault, the Van Buren County sheriff’s office said.

The police dog was sent inside about 9:30 p.m. to force the 39-year-old man out but was stabbed several times. The man later was shot as he charged and tried to stab a deputy, MLive.com reported.

The man’s name was not immediately released.

MLive.com reported that the dog’s name is Kuno. It was being treated by a veterinarian for its wounds.

Gobles is southwest of Grand Rapids.

© 2021 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.