(CBS DETROIT) – Oakland County is one of the first counties in Metro Detroit to reach and surpass the goal of having 70% of its residents vaccinated, and they have plans to continue these efforts throughout the next couple of months.

Now, they will focus on back-to-school efforts to get more residents vaccinated, especially those within the 12-24 age group.

“We’re among the first counties in the state and the first in Metro Detroit to reach this goal, and I’m so happy that so many county residents took the initiative to keep themselves, their families, friends, and neighbors safe from this insidious virus,” Coulter said in a news release. “But while reaching this vaccination goal is an important moment to acknowledge, we’re not done fighting this pandemic. The Delta variant of the virus is still present in the state and Oakland County, and these new mutations of COVID are highly contagious.”

“It’s especially important for our teens and young adults, who are preparing to go back to school soon, to get their shots NOW, so in-person learning can fully resume, and we can all get back to a sense of normalcy,” he added.

Clinics will occur in August and into September, and they will be held throughout Oakland County. The locations and dates include the following:

Best Western Premier Hotel in Southfield on July 28, Aug. 19, Aug. 31, Sept. 16, and Sept. 29

New Birth International Church/Church in the Park in Pontiac on July 30

Hope United Methodist Church in Southfield on July 31

Emergency Management Day in Pontiac on Aug. 11

Carnival Market in Pontiac on Aug. 11

Oak Park Schools Aug. 16 and Aug. 18

Berkley CruiseFest in Berkley on Aug. 20

Believers Community Outreach Back to School Event in Pontiac Aug. 28

Carnival Market in Pontiac on Aug. 31

Berkley Art Bash in Berkley on Sept. 11

The Oakland County Health Division will also be administering vaccines at Lawrence Tech and Oakland universities, Walsh College, Oakland Community College, Baker College, and Rochester University.

All locations listed above will take walk-up appointments.

For more information visit, here, or call 800-848-5533.

