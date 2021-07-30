(CBS DETROIT) – Cambria Hotels recently opened their second property in Michigan, a four-story, 98-room hotel located in Shelby Township.
The hotel is located near Cherry Creek Corporate Park, the Packard Proving Grounds Historical site, Cherry Creek Golf Course, Jimmy Johns Fields, Mae Stecker Park, and many other places that provide guests with a variety of things to do.
It features upscale amenities including:
- Verona-Inspired on-site dining by Chef Salvatore Borgia
- heated indoor pool
- state-of-the-art fitness center
- 1,500 sq. ft. meeting and event space
The hotel is located at 50741 Corporate Drive, Shelby Township, MI, 48315.
For more information visit, here.
