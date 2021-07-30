(CBS DETROIT) – Crime Stoppers is offering a $2,500 reward for information on a gas station shooting in Detroit that left a 25-year-old man dead.
On Wednesday, July 22, Darrius Oden was shot at a gas station at 7 Mile and Hoover at 10:20 p.m.
Crime Stoppers is offering the reward for information that leads to an arrest, and individuals with information will remain anonymous.
If you have any information on this, you can call 1-800-SPEAK-UP or visit the website at www.1800speakup.org.
