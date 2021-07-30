ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — The University of Michigan is requiring all students, faculty, and staff at its three Michigan campuses to be vaccinated against COVID-19 by the start of the fall semester.
In a letter Friday, July 30, university President Mark Schissel said that the action was being taken due to the spread of the more infectious delta variant.READ MORE: DPD Make Arrest In Illegal Dumping Crack Down, 'Will Not Be Tolerated In Detroit'
All faculty, staff, and students, including those learning remotely, will have to submit proof of vaccination by Aug. 30. The university will provide information by early August about seeking religious and medical exemptions.READ MORE: Michigan Reports 2,250 New COVID-19 Cases, 19 Deaths
The letter said as of July 30, 81% of students and 65% of employees on the Ann Arbor campus have reported receiving the COVID-19 vaccine.MORE NEWS: Michigan Making Exceptions To Weather-Related Swim Ban
© 2021 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.