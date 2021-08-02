(CBS DETROIT) – Time is up on a federal moratorium meant to shield residents from evictions.

According to the united community housing coalition, approximately 9,000 tenants in Detroit are already facing notices from the 36th district court to pack up.

“That impacts more than just losing everything,” said Ted Phillips, the United Community Housing Coalition Executive Director. “I mean not having a place to be while you’re trying to work, it impacts your work. Trying to get employment, or job training and stuff like that, it’s very difficult if you don’t have a place to go home to every night.”

While bailiffs make their rounds, tenants are scrambling to find assistance to settle back payments or find a new place to stay.

Phillips says the moratorium’s expiration will have a ripple effect on the tenants and the community.

“I mean evictions, in general, it’s going to crowd the shelters, again,” said Phillips. “It’s going to result in a lot of families moving in with other family members.”

Phillips says low-income families living in subsidized housing could be at risk to losing their homes while trying to help others in need.

“The problem here is that when you have a family member that’s a senior living in a subsidized apartment building, this is very often the case, that would subject that senior getting evicted because he’s violating his lease because he can’t have people living with him, or her, that aren’t a part of the lease,” said Phillips. “They could be staying there overnight or something, but they can’t move in.”

Funds are available for delinquent tenants to pay off their housing debt through the “COVID Emergency Rental Assistance” program, also known as CERA.

Applications can be submitted by visiting here.

