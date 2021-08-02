(CBS DETROIT)- As voters in Southeast Michigan prepare to hit the polls for Tuesday’s primary election, the city clerk in Detroit making sure they’re prepared.
While in Detroit Monday we seen a few voters cast their absentee ballots at the City Clerk's office. Something City Clerk Janice Winfrey expects to be more of during the August 3rd primary.
“This election we’re seeing a continuum of the trend established last year during the Presidential elections, more people are voting by absentee,” said, Janice Winfrey, Detroit City Clerk
Winfrey says they expect to count 50,000 absentee ballots and 15,000 to 35,000 precinct ballots.
She says with all the criticism that took place against the cities election department during the 2020 election, her office has put a better system in place to ensure ballot count balance.
“Our goal and our focus for this election has been 100% balance, 100% and so we moved that operation the absentee voter operation from the 1st floor in this building and we went to the 4th floor where we had the entire floor and we can focus on balancing everyday,” Winfrey said.
Not every city holding elections for Tuesday’s primary, but there are many key races in Metro Detroit including Mayoral and city council in Dearborn, Hamtramck and Detroit. Winfrey’s seat is also up for reelection, she says they plan to give final election results for Detroit by 11pm election night.
