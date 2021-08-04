  • WWJ-TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    4:00 PMThe Drew Barrymore Show
    5:00 PMDr. Phil
    6:00 PMFamily Feud
    6:30 PMCBS Evening News with Norah O'Donnell
    7:00 PMFamily Feud
    View All Programs
By Sara Powers
Filed Under:coronavirus, Covid Vaccine, covid-19, MI Shot To Win, MI Shot to Win Sweepstakes, Whitmer

(CBS DETROIT) – Almost two and a half million Michiganders took their shot in hopes of winning $50,000 from the ‘MI Shot To Win’ vaccine sweepstakes, and more winners were announced on Wednesday, Aug. 4.

The six winners that were announced on Aug. 4 include:

READ MORE: Crime Stoppers Offering $2,500 Reward For Information On Woman's Murder In Detroit
  • Debbie Cameron, from Port Huron
  • Brian Louissa, from West Bloomfield
  • Diedre Malloy, from Kincheloe
  • Joshua Long, from Grand Rapids
  • Joel Cotton, from South Lyon
  • Brianna Hrejsa, from Grand Rapids

They now join the 16 other Michiganders who’ve won big in the sweepstakes.

READ MORE: 3 In Fatal Michigan Rock-Throwing Case Get Probation

More winners will be announced, but the deadline to apply for the sweepstakes was July 30.

For more information visit, here.

MORE NEWS: Former Catholic School Teacher Sentenced In Sex Abuse Case

© 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.