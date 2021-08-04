(CBS DETROIT) – The Arts, Beats & Eats festival returns after a one-year COVID-19 hiatus, and organizers say to expect some big names along with great food this year.
This four-day festival will feature more than 200 performances and dozens of local vendors all spread around downtown Royal Oak.
The music lineup includes the Stone Temple Pilots, Thornetta Davis, the Neon Trees, Bobby Brown, and plenty of other artists performing throughout the weekend.
The festival runs from Sept. 3 through Sept. 6.
For more information on other performances, as well as information on the food vendors and artists, visit here.
