(CBS DETROIT) – It’s animal month over at the Detroit Police Department, which means it’s the best time to recognize Michigan’s only dedicated Bomb Squad K-9.
Meet Bri, who has been assigned to the Detroit Police Bomb Squad since 2016.READ MORE: Whitmer Spoke About The Economic Jumpstart Plan Wednesday During The Macomb County Chamber Luncheon
The department says she is the only K-9 assigned directly to a bomb squad in the state.READ MORE: 6 More 'MI Shot To Win' Sweepstakes Winners Announced Aug. 4
When she’s not snuffing out dangerous explosives, Bri is busy looking picture perfect.
© 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.MORE NEWS: Crime Stoppers Offering $2,500 Reward For Information On Woman's Murder In Detroit