(CBS DETROIT) – The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced that all families eligible to receive pandemic-related food assistance benefits will receive an additional monthly payment in August.
The MDHHS reported that more than 1.25 million people in 700,000 households are eligible to receive this benefit.
"As we continue our economic jumpstart, we must ensure that every Michigan family can put food on the table," Gov. Whitmer said. "My administration, MDHHS, and other partners have worked to ensure that nobody went hungry in the middle of a global pandemic. It is essential for us to continue our efforts, and I thank the Biden administration for helping us feed 1.25 million Michiganders in 700,000 households across the state."
Below are the maximum allowable benefits for SNAP customers based on their respective household sizes:
- One Person: $234
- Two Persons: $430
- Three Persons: $616
- Four Persons: $782
- Five Persons: $929
- Six Persons: $1,114
- Seven Persons: $1,232
- Eight Persons: $1,408
Eligible families do not need to re-apply for assistance and can check the balance of their benefits online here.
