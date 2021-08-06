(CBS DETROIT) – A 59-year-old Macomb County man won the $376,564 Fantasy 5 jackpot after doing his homework and researching previous winning numbers.
"I play Fantasy 5 once the jackpot creeps up a bit," said the player. "I used to always play easy picks, but then I started studying the numbers and playing what came out the most, and it worked!"
In a news release, the Michigan Lottery reported that the player also said, “I watched the drawing that night, and the numbers looked pretty familiar. I went to the kitchen to grab my ticket, and as I was looking it over, I just kept thinking: ‘No way is this happening to me!’”
The player chose to remain anonymous.
The Fantasy 5 numbers that he chose in the July 31 drawing to win the big prize were: 05-07-18-36-38.
He bought the ticket at the D Brothers Party store in Roseville.
With the winnings, the player says he plans to travel and then invest the rest of it.
For more information on the Michigan Lottery, visit here.
