FLINT, Mich. (AP) — Two teenagers were killed and four other people injured in a shooting early Monday in a park in Flint, authorities said.
Officers responded around 12:40 a.m. Monday to Broome Park to a shooting and found six gunshot victims, according to Flint police.
Authorities characterized it as a social gathering. A preliminary investigation showed that a shooter fired into the group of people, according to police.
Police said an 18-year-old female and a 19-year-old male were killed. Their names were not released.
Two people, a 17-year-old boy and a 20-year-old man, were listed in critical condition. Two others were reported in serious condition.
Police said there are several persons of interest in police custody.
Further details, including a motive, were not released.
