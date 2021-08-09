BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (AP) — A 3-year-old girl has been hospitalized after suffering from a gunshot wound in Benton Harbor, authorities said.
Police responded to reports of a shooting Saturday around 4:30 a.m. and found the girl with a gunshot wound in her arm and lying in a bed, according to the Berrien County Sheriff's Office.
She was taken to Lakeland Hospital in St. Joseph.
Investigators found a "large amount" of bullets had struck the house.
No one has been arrested in connection with the shooting.
No further details were released.
