By Sara Powers
BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (AP) — A 3-year-old girl has been hospitalized after suffering from a gunshot wound in Benton Harbor, authorities said.

Police responded to reports of a shooting Saturday around 4:30 a.m. and found the girl with a gunshot wound in her arm and lying in a bed, according to the Berrien County Sheriff’s Office.

She was taken to Lakeland Hospital in St. Joseph.

Investigators found a “large amount” of bullets had struck the house.

No one has been arrested in connection with the shooting.

No further details were released.

