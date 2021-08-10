(CBS DETROIT) – Michigan Attorney Dana Nessel announced that a judge has ruled a Washtenaw County corrections deputy will go to trial for assaulting an inmate.
Cpl. Christopher Ellul was among officers charged as a result of several public integrity investigations conducted by Nessel’s Public Integrity Unit (PIU).READ MORE: First Case Of West Nile Virus Detected In Michigan In 2021
Ellul was arraigned in the 14A-1 District Court on one count of assault and battery, a 93-day misdemeanor, and one count of misconduct in office by a public official, a five-year felony.
In August of 2020, while Ellul was working at the Washtenaw County Jail, he assisted in removing an inmate from a cell and video evidence shows that he grabbed the restrained inmate by the neck two times.READ MORE: 'Now Is The Time' Beaumont Health Urging Those 12+ To Get COVID Vaccine Prior To School Starting
According to the county, neck holds are considered a deadly force.
“Seeing Mr. Ellul bound over for trial reinforces our commitment to ensuring those who are hired to protect and serve do so with utmost integrity,” Nessel said.
Ellul’s next court date is scheduled for Sept. 21 at 1:30 p.m.MORE NEWS: Midland Gets $5.5 Million For Recovery From 2020 Floods That Devastated Homes, Community
© 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.