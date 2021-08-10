(CBS DETROIT) – More airlines are jumping on board with vaccine mandates to help fight the spread of COVID-19.
United and Frontier Airlines will require employees to be fully vaccinated if they want to work.
United is the first major airline to make the move, giving employees a deadline of late October to get a shot.
Frontier wants all of its employees vaccinated by October 1.
