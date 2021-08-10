  • WWJ-TVOn Air

By Sara Powers
Filed Under:airlines require vaccine for employees, coronavirus, covid-19, Frontier Airlines, united airlines

(CBS DETROIT) – More airlines are jumping on board with vaccine mandates to help fight the spread of COVID-19.

United and Frontier Airlines will require employees to be fully vaccinated if they want to work.

United is the first major airline to make the move, giving employees a deadline of late October to get a shot.

Frontier wants all of its employees vaccinated by October 1.

© 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.