(CBS DETROIT) – To increase access to COVID-19 vaccines, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services is collaborating with 22 neighborhood testing sites to offer COVID-19 vaccines, in addition to testing for coronavirus.
These testing sites were created due to Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist's COVID-19 Racial Disparities Task Force.
To continue the efforts of these testing sites, the partnership with MDHHS will also offer vaccines to residents at each of these sites.
“We know the best way out of this pandemic is through strong public health interventions like wearing masks, testing, and most importantly, the safe and effective COVID-19 vaccine,” said Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, MDHHS chief medical executive and chief deputy for health. “These neighborhood and community sites provide crucial and convenient access to testing and vaccines to ensure all Michiganders have equitable access to stay healthy and safe.”
Vaccines are free at these testing sites, and no ID or insurance is required.
All sites are ADA accessible and provide language Interpreting services.
Testing sites operate on a walk-in basis, not requiring any appointments to be made in advance.
To view, the testing and vaccination site locations visit, here.
