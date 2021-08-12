  • WWJ-TVOn Air

By Sara Powers
(CBS DETROIT) – Storms on Aug. 11 and Aug. 12 have left many Michiganders without power and have Consumers Energy and DTE Energy crews working to restore power to over 800,000 customers.

As of 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 12 there are over 200,00 Consumers Energy customers affected and over 600,000 DTE Energy customers affected.

To track the DTE Energy outage map, visit here.

To track the Consumers Energy outage map, visit here.

DTE is posting updates on their Twitter account, and said that they have called over 1,000 workers from outside of Michigan to help assist them.

