By Sara Powers
(CBS DETROIT) – The Detroit Police Department is seeking assistance locating a suspect wanted in connection to a non-fatal shooting on Detroit’s west side.

On Monday, Aug. 9, a 54-year-old female victim was sleeping in the front room of her hourse when an unknown suspect fired shots at the house from an older white Ford Taurus.

The suspect then fled, heading north.

Police say the victim was critically wounded.

The incident happened at approximately 2:06 a.m. in the 14500 block of Ardmore.

If anyone has any information they are asked to contact the Detroit Police Department’s Second Precinct Investigative Unit at 313-596-5240 or Crimes Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.

